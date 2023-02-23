Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.54. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 17,620 shares.

Focus Graphite Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$28.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

