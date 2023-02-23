Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Position Raised by Oracle Investment Management Inc.

Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,408,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the quarter. Forian comprises about 2.7% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Forian were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forian by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forian by 7.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $40,996.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,599.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

FORA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,034. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $164.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

