Frontier (FRONT) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Frontier has a market cap of $24.20 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

