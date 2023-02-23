FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.70 EPS.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $163.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $132.36 and a one year high of $190.43. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

