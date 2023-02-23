Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €37.84 ($40.26) and last traded at €37.76 ($40.17). Approximately 47,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.64 ($40.04).

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.66.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

