FY2023 Earnings Estimate for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Issued By DA Davidson

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MasTec in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 78,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

