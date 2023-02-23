FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $4.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.33. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HAS. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

