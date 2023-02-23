FY2024 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Raised by National Bank Financial

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. TD Securities cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.05.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

SPB opened at C$10.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.57. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.44 and a 12-month high of C$12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 357.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Articles

