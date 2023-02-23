Galxe One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.50 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Galxe has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a market cap of $119.00 million and approximately $18.50 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00009106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

