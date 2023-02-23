GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GNT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 50,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

