GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. HSBC decreased their price target on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday.

GDS Price Performance

GDS stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.68. GDS has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $332.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GDS by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GDS by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GDS by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Stories

