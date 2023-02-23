Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.40

Shares of Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.40 and last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue lowered Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gecina Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Gecina Société anonyme alerts:

Gecina Société anonyme Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

Gecina Société anonyme Company Profile

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.