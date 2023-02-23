Geegoopuzzle Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $16.61 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $7.85 or 0.00032732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00044026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00216341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,970.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 7.17050391 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18,349,403.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

