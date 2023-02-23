Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $150.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens from $125.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.
Generac Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Generac stock opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Generac
In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Generac
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Generac by 181.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
