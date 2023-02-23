Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $150.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens from $125.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.83.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Generac by 181.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

