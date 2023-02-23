Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

GEL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,869. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.23.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 879,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 407,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 234,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 142,209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

