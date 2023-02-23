Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

