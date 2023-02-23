Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.34. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $91.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Gentherm by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,447,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

