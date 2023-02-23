Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Gentherm Stock Performance
NASDAQ:THRM opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.34. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $91.19.
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
