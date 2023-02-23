Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentherm updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Trading Down 1.5 %

THRM opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gentherm Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

