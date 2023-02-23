Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentherm updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Gentherm Trading Down 1.5 %
THRM opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23.
THRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
