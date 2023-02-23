Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.76. 1,476,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,395. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

