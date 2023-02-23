Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.
Genuine Parts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.76. 1,476,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,395. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Genuine Parts Company Profile
Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.