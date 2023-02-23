Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.87. Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 358 shares.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Get Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento alerts:

Institutional Trading of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.