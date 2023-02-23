Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Getty Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after buying an additional 392,884 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $13,033,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $12,017,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 801,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 318,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1,512.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 250,709 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

About Getty Realty

GTY stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.