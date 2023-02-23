Ghe LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ghe LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.2% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $495.63. The company had a trading volume of 339,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,921. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.