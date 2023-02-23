Ghe LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ghe LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.9% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,093,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.