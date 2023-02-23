Ghe LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Ghe LLC cut its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Sally Beauty accounts for about 4.2% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. 143,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,470. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The business had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

