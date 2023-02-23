Ghe LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ghe LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in eBay by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -403.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

