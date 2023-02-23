Ghe LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ghe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,139. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

