Ghe LLC Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ghe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 1.3% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 335,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

