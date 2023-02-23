Ghe LLC Takes Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Ghe LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $2,958,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

WLY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $56.34.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.43%.

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

