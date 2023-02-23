Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.46-3.66 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.66 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

ROCK stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 137,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,378. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 152.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 87,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 81,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

