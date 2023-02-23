Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE GEI opened at C$23.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.15 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.50.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

