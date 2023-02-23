Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.32

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and traded as low as $61.17. Givaudan shares last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 20,061 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,096.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

