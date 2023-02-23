Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.43, but opened at $47.58. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glaukos shares last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 199,901 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

