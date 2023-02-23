Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,650 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 5.65% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 571,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 210,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 481,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.2 %

APXI stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.