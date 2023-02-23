Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stake in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 490.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094,158 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.06% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 14.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 31.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCOB opened at $10.20 on Thursday. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of -0.01.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

