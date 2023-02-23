Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 140,893 Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,893 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 3.54% of Talon 1 Acquisition worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Talon 1 Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,329,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,111,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

TOAC opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

