Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 18,690 Shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 6.50% of Evergreen worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Evergreen during the second quarter worth $1,996,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergreen during the second quarter worth $2,762,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Evergreen during the second quarter worth $3,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergreen during the second quarter worth $4,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVGR opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Evergreen Co. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

