Global-e Online’s (GLBE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Global-e Online Stock Up 13.0 %
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
