Global-e Online’s (GLBE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Global-e Online Stock Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

