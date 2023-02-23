Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. 664,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 621,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.