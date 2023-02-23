GMX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77.49 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $75.09 or 0.00314288 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $637.29 million and $77.49 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GMX has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00426184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.15 or 0.28231212 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About GMX

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,975,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,487,134 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

