Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of research firms have commented on GDEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

About Golden Entertainment

GDEN stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.40.

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Stories

