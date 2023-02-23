Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Gary Guidry Acquires 4,274 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating) insider Gary Guidry bought 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,718.38 ($4,477.82).

Gary Guidry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Gary Guidry purchased 4,065 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £3,658.50 ($4,405.71).

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON GTE opened at GBX 110 ($1.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.43. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.46 ($1.99). The company has a market cap of £380.77 million, a PE ratio of 297.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.68.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

