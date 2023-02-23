Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Announces Earnings Results

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 52.96%. The firm had revenue of C$220.81 million during the quarter.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
GTE opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$405.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Paul Ellson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$338,430.70. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
