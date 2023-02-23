Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.54

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 27343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.
Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
