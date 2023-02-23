Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.54

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 27343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,509,000.

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

