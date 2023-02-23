Grin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $766,528.17 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $766,528.17 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,022.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00394554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00092169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00634384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00578264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00180179 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

