Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Issue — Dividend of $1.62

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.6197 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.2 %

OMAB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $76.76. 42,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,422. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

