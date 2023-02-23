Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $36.20

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIMGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.20, but opened at $34.43. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 422 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.