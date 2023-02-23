Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $36.20

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.20, but opened at $34.43. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 422 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

