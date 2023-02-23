Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 30,381 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 305.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Nucor by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NUE opened at $163.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.