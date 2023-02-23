Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 60,496 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,496 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.1 %

EMN opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.95. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.