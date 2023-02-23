Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,385 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDT opened at $85.10 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

