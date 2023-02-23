Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $18.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.66 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average is $164.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

